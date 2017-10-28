Pages Navigation Menu

Woman slices throat of her sister for having s*x with her husband

A mother-of-four has had her throat slit and her hand severed by her younger sister, who had been having an affair with her husband. Sabah Khan, 27, slaughtered her 34-year-old sister, Saima, in a frenzied attack at the home they shared with the rest of the family in Luton, England. The home where the sisters …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

