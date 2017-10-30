Women in Nasarawa wants free healthcare

Confronted by various health challenges, some rural women in Nasarawa State have appealed to the Federal and State Governments to provide free healthcare services and soft loans to improve their lives. The women made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday from their respective communities in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area. They said that improving basic amenities in their communities would go a long way in improving their standard of living and life span thereby contributing positively to overall development of the state and country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

