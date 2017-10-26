Women should take the lead in politics — Jumoke Anifowoshe

By Chris Onuoha

AN astute politician and one time governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Jumoke Anifowoshe, has called on women to rise up and take leadership positions in the next general election in the country. She said that women have sat at the backbench of politics for too long and need to claim their proper position in the polity.

The scion of Ajasin dynasty disclosed this in Lagos during a women awareness workshop organised by the International Press Center (IPC) in conjunction with Actionaid, UKaid and Strengthening Citizens Engagement in ElectoralProcess (SCEEP) tagged “Advancing Women in Governance and Political participation”.

Anifowoshe stressed that several challenges from men are making it difficult for women to attain higher positions in politics such as patriarchal dominance, nocturnal meetings, sexual harassment, imposition of candidates against peoples wish, money politics among others has vigorously sidelined women rising up and thus, creating gender imbalance in governance in the country. She however, charged women to get registered and support their own noticing that women occupy the large chunk of vote counts in the country and should not be intimidated by men anymore.

Also speaking, Mrs. Ijeoma Okey Igbokwe representing the Resident Electoral Commission (INEC) Lagos State said “INECis interested in women participation in politics. The commission is working assiduously to have a gender balanced democracy. INEC in every state has a gender unit to support women in politics. We encouraged them through programmes and legal framework to help them become active members in all parties. Women have potentials in all cadres to take overgovernance in the country and should not see contesting as a competition rather a healthy exercise to show their strength and be counted for.

Democracy without gender balanced is not a democracy. Women should come out and register to be part of the action.

Others speakers are Mrs. Ada-Gina Ude, Executive Director Gender and Devt Action (GADA), Mrs. AdenijiRemilekun, political activists; Mrs. Comfort IdikaOgunye , Executive Director, Female Leadership Forum among others.

The post Women should take the lead in politics — Jumoke Anifowoshe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

