Women tennis great Hingis announces retirement

Women tennis great Martina Hingis of Switzerland has announced she will retire from the sport at the end of this week’s WTA Finals in Singapore. The 37-year-old multiple Grand Slam champion is currently playing in the doubles tournament alongside Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan. “Looking back now, it’s hard to believe that almost exactly 23 years ago I made my professional debut,” Hingis said on Facebook on Thursday.

