Women’s progress index shows big gaps among and inside nations – Reuters
|
Women's progress index shows big gaps among and inside nations
Reuters
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Iceland and Norway are the best countries for women, and Syria and Afghanistan the worst, according to an index to be released on Thursday that measures a host of global gains and failures. Measuring …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!