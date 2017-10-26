World boxing body suspends Muhammad Ali – Vanguard
Vanguard
World boxing body suspends Muhammad Ali
Vanguard
Team Great Britain (GB) boxer Muhammad Ali has been provisionally suspended from all international and domestic competitions after testing positive for a banned steroid, the international amateur boxing association (AIBA) says. Photo Credit: GB Boxing/ …
Team GB's Muhammad Ali tests positive and set for lengthy boxing ban
GB boxer, Muhammad Ali, suspended after testing positive for banned substance
Muhammad Ali: Team GB boxer facing ban after testing positive for a steroid
