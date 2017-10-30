World Cup: NFF gets 3-day ultimatum on programme

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has given the Technical Sub-committee a three-day ultimatum to submit a comprehensive programme for the Super Eagles participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The board, which rose from several hours stormy meeting at the football federation’s national secretariat Monday, also took far reaching decisions especially on grey areas in the NFF Bill pending before the House of Representatives.

Immediate past chairman of the Media sub-committee of the federation, Hon Suleiman Kwande, who made the disclosure after the meeting, said that contrary to speculations there is division in the board, the meeting went seamlessly.

Asked what transpired in the meeting, he said: “The meeting went very fine. The major issue discussed during the meeting was the NFF Bill before the the House of Representatives. We ex-rayed and tried to make input before the harmonization by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“Of course, it does not mean the NFF did not make input before the Bill was sent to the House but this stage of public hearing is the stage stakeholder can contribute and submit their own views to make the Bill a quality one,” he said.

Correcting the impression that the emergency meeting was summoned because of the crisis rocking the federation, he said: “There is no iota of truth in that but I also know that there are some gray areas. There was no matter that could tear the board apart discussed at the meeting.”

On the World Cup preparation, he said: “The technical committee has started sitting immediately to give the board the roadmap of the World Cup programme for the team. We said it in our last board meeting that we are going to get grade A matches for the team.

“But we have directed the technical committee to give us the blueprint of how the preparation will be. The board has given the committee three days to submit their programme,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the board has dissolved all standing committees and approved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF in its keen determination to comply with government due process and procedures, and entrench accountability and transparency in the execution of all its businesses.

According to the communique raised after the meeting; The Executive Committee of NFF resolved as follows: following his appointment into the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee on Friday, 27th October 2017, the Board congratulated NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and wished him an excellent, most fruitful and educative time on the committee, while praying for his continued movement up the ladder of global football administration.

“In its keen determination to comply with Government due process and procedures, and as a way of further entrenching accountability and transparency in the execution of all its businesses, the Executive Committee approved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF.

“Executive Committee approved the dissolution of all standing committees of the NFF, with the exception of the judicial bodies: NFF Appeal Committee and NFF Disciplinary Committee. The standing committees will be reconstituted in a few weeks.

In attendance were: Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President); Seyi Akinwunmi (1st Vice President); Shehu Dikko (2nd Vice President); Ibrahim Musa Gusau (Member); Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande (Member); Christopher Green (Member); Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ (Member); Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Member); Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (Member); Babagana Kalli (Member); Musa Duhu (Member); Aisha Falode (Member); Mohammed Alkali (Member); Chidi Ofo Okenwa (Member); Mohammed Sanusi (Secretary).

