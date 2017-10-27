Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Cup: Super Eagles To Share $400m FIFA Prize Money With Other Countries

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

World football governing body, FIFA has revealed that  32 national teams competing at the 2018 World Cup will share $400 million (344 million euros) in prize money, a 12 percent increase from the 2014 tournament. The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was $358 million — $35 million of which was awarded to champions…

The post World Cup: Super Eagles To Share $400m FIFA Prize Money With Other Countries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.