World Cup TERROR: Now ISIS target NEYMAR days after sickening Messi poster – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
World Cup TERROR: Now ISIS target NEYMAR days after sickening Messi poster
Daily Star
VILE ISIS jihadis have continued to target high-profile football players ahead of the World Cup 2018. 0. By Charlotte Ikonen / Published 29th October 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%. 0:00. Progress: 0 …
Beheaded Lionel Messi and crying Neymar pictured in sick ISIS propaganda poster
REVEALED: How Lionel Messi Could Ditch Argentina Should FIFA Recognise an Independent Catalonia
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the world's best playmaker and goalscorer rolled into one unstoppable force
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!