World Food Programme appeals for $62m for refugees in Uganda – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
World Food Programme appeals for $62m for refugees in Uganda
Vanguard
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has appealed for 62 million U.S. dollars to deal with the refugee influx in Uganda over the next six months. WFP Country Director El-Khidir Daloum told Xinhua in an interview that the agency needs the additional …
US give Uganda sh800b for refugees
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!