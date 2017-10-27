World Food Programme appeals for $62m for refugees in Uganda

Vanguard

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has appealed for 62 million U.S. dollars to deal with the refugee influx in Uganda over the next six months. WFP Country Director El-Khidir Daloum told Xinhua in an interview that the agency needs the additional …

US give Uganda sh800b for refugees New Vision



all 3 news articles »