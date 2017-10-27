Pages Navigation Menu

World records ratified

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The following world records have been ratified…

World U20 record

Women’s 3000m steeplechase: 9:05.70 Celliphine Chespol (KEN) Doha 5 May 2017
Previous: 9:20.37 Birtukan Adamu (ETH) Rome 26 May 2011

Women’s 3000m steeplechase: 8:58.78 Celliphine Chespol (KEN) Eugene 26 May 2017
Previous: 9:05.70 Celliphine Chespol (KEN) Doha 5 May 2017

