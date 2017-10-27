World records ratified
The following world records have been ratified…
World U20 record
Women’s 3000m steeplechase: 9:05.70 Celliphine Chespol (KEN) Doha 5 May 2017
Previous: 9:20.37 Birtukan Adamu (ETH) Rome 26 May 2011
Women’s 3000m steeplechase: 8:58.78 Celliphine Chespol (KEN) Eugene 26 May 2017
Previous: 9:05.70 Celliphine Chespol (KEN) Doha 5 May 2017
