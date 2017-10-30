Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wow! Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line raked in ‘$72million in just one month

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line achieved a major instant success due to the quality of her product. The 29-year-old star’s line of cosmetics earned her a whopping ‘$72 million in media value in one month after it launched. As WWD reports, her brand racked up invaluable earned Media Value, a marketing metric that evaluates the worth …

The post Wow! Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line raked in ‘$72million in just one month appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.