Wozniacki beats Venus Williams to clinch WTA finals trophy

Danish star Caroline Wozniacki played top notch tennis on Sunday to beat Venus Williams in two straight sets 6-4 6-4 in the BNP Paribas WTAFinals in Singapore, to clinch the last trophy of the season.

It was her first victory over Venus for the 27 year-old in her career. She had been beaten by Venus in seven previous matches.

The victory was also her first WTA Finals win. She was a runner-up in 2010.

It was not an easy ride for her, though, as she had to survive a stirring comeback from Williams in the second set.

“I’m still shaking,” Wozniacki said in her on-court interview after the match.

“I was up 5-0, everything was going well, and all of a sudden, Venus just starts upping her game. She went for her shots, she started serving to my body, and I’m just so happy that I managed to win in the end.”

“Eight is my lucky number!” the Dane enthused. “I was hoping that if I’m going to beat her, at least once in my career, it has to be today. I just went out there and I just did my best.”

With the victory, Wozniacki finished the WTA Finals with a 4-1 record, with her only loss coming to Caroline Garcia in the last round of group play. She also finished the season 60-21, the most wins she’s posted since 2011.

The Singapore final was her eighth of the season .

She is now projected to go third in the ranking Wozniacki having won two other titles, including the Toray Pan Pacific Open. Her heroics in Singapore also makes her the season leader in match wins (60) and Top 10 wins (13).

