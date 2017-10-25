Pages Navigation Menu

Wrongful death: Porsche settles with Paul Walker’s daughter

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Porsche said Wednesday it reached a settlement with the teenage daughter of “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker in a wrongful death suit over the actor’s death in a fiery crash. “The matter was settled in an agreement between the two parties,” a spokesman for the German luxury car maker told AFP without …

