WTA Finals: Venus Williams defeated in Singapore
Caroline Wozniacki has defeated World No. 5, Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 to win the WTA Finals year-end event in Singapore.
Williams, 37, went into the Swiss Open showpiece event as favourite despite being the oldest ever player to reach a final.
Wozniacki has scored a win over Williams in seven attempts.
