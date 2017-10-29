WTA Finals: Venus Williams defeated in Singapore

Caroline Wozniacki has defeated World No. 5, Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 to win the WTA Finals year-end event in Singapore.

Williams, 37, went into the Swiss Open showpiece event as favourite despite being the oldest ever player to reach a final.

Wozniacki has scored a win over Williams in seven attempts.

