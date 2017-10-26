Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaba College Of Technology 2017/2018 UTME Screening Result Released.

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students who participated in the admission screening of Yaba College of Technology that the admission screening result for the 2017/2018 academic session has been released. Candidates who took part in the screening are to check their results using the steps below; How To Check YABATECH Post-UTME Result -Visit http://www.yabatech.edu.ng/ -Select “POST …

The post Yaba College Of Technology 2017/2018 UTME Screening Result Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.