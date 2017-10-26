Yaba College Of Technology 2017/2018 UTME Screening Result Released.

This is to inform students who participated in the admission screening of Yaba College of Technology that the admission screening result for the 2017/2018 academic session has been released. Candidates who took part in the screening are to check their results using the steps below; How To Check YABATECH Post-UTME Result -Visit http://www.yabatech.edu.ng/ -Select “POST …

The post Yaba College Of Technology 2017/2018 UTME Screening Result Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

