You are an idiot – Dammy Krane calls out Orezi over his new hairstyle – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
You are an idiot – Dammy Krane calls out Orezi over his new hairstyle
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has called out fellow musician Orezi, for saying people should not copy his new hairstyle, especially Nigerian artists. NAIJ.com had earlier reported how Dammy Krane returned to Nigeria after the credit card fraud issues …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!