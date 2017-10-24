Pages Navigation Menu

”You are killing”- Bobrisky Gushes over Marrried Actor Gbenro after showing off his Pierced bosoms

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

So Yesterday Happy married and father of one Gbenro shared the photo above showing off his abs and pierced bosoms, And Bleaching Expert Bobrisky has been having sleepless night because of his body, he shared the photo on his snapchat and gushed over him,… see below! Source – Ebiwalismoment

