You Are Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death – Police Commissioner Breaks Davido’s Heart

Following the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, the Lagos Commissioner of police has revealed that Davido might not yet be totally free over his alleged involvement in the death of Tagbo. The report of Directorate of Public Prosecution has revealed that popular music artist, David Adeleke aka Davido might not be totally free …

The post You Are Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death – Police Commissioner Breaks Davido’s Heart appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

