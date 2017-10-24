Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Are Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death – Police Commissioner Breaks Davido’s Heart

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, the Lagos Commissioner of police has revealed that Davido might not yet be totally free over his alleged involvement in the death of Tagbo. The report of Directorate of Public Prosecution has revealed that popular music artist, David Adeleke aka Davido might not be totally free …

The post You Are Not Totally Free Over Tagbo’s Umeike’s Death – Police Commissioner Breaks Davido’s Heart appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.