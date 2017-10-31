You can’t embark on ‘baseless’ demonstration – Gender Minister to school feeding caterers – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
You can't embark on 'baseless' demonstration – Gender Minister to school feeding caterers
The Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba has brushed off threats by caterers under the School Feeding Programme to hit the streets in protest of unpaid arrears. She said the caterers have no legitimate right to demonstrate. “When I …
