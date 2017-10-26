You Can’t Properly Care For Your Skin Until You Know What Your Skin Type Is

When buying a new colour anything, whether it be a top or lipstick, there’s nothing worse than heading home and realising that it’s definitely not a colour you should be rocking.

“But why?” you might cry out, especially when most of your friends are sporting it.

Well, here’s the honest truth: not only are there variations of skin tones and types, but there are a variety of undertones, too, that, when combined in their unique way, make a difference.

But it’s not just about what colours, shades and tones suit you because of your skin. Each skin type, divided roughly into six groups, attracts a unique set of problems, as explained by Skin Renewal:

Skin Type 1: Fair

Incredibly sensitive to the rays of the sun, burns very easily, and is likely to get severe sun damage from UV exposure if not protected properly.

Skin Type 2: Light – light-medium

Can develop a light tan but is more likely to get sunburnt.

Skin Type 3: Medium

Can tan and become light bronze when exposed to the sun, but still at high risk for skin cancers.

The main concerns that skin types 1 – 3 face are pre-mature ageing and pigmentation:

Pre-mature ageing can be addressed through injectables such as wrinkle reducing injections and dermal fillers, as well as regular skin conditioning treatments such as chemical peels and skin needling where collagen is stimulated. The cause of pigmentation can either be through sun damage or hormonal. It is important to establish what the cause of your particular pigmentation is, as the treatment related to the different types varies. Once this has been established, treatments such as Fraxel Dual, Limelight Pulsed Light Therapy, chemical peels, skin needling, Carboxytherapy or a combination thereof can be done to treat pigmentation.

Skin Type 4: Medium dark

Tans easily and rarely burns, but care should, however, still be taken in the sun.

Skin Type 5: Dark

Very rarely burns, but care should, however, still be taken in the sun.

Skin types 4 and 5 often struggle with melasma and/or pigmentation:

As per skin types 1 – 3, it is important to note that the treatment of pigmentation and melasma is not a one size fits all solution, and with darker skins, in particular, it is essential to ensure that treatments are prescribed and administered by professionals who have sufficient knowledge and experience. Even though technology has evolved to lasers that are “colour blind” which are safe to use on darker skin types, such as the Laser Genesis and Fraxel Dual, it can still be dangerous if not administered correctly.

Skin Type 6: Dark – deep dark

Very rarely burns, care should, however, still be taken in the sun

Skin type 6, generally need to address acne, acne scarring, and melasma

Acne scarring often results from severe inflammatory nodulocystic acne that occurs deep in the skin, but scarring may also arise from more superficial inflamed lesions. Nevertheless, the only sure method of preventing or limiting the extent of acne scars is to treat acne early in its course, and as long as necessary. The more inflammation can be prevented or moderated, the more likely it is that scars can be prevented or minimised. Treatments such as Carboxytherapy, skin needling, chemical peels, Pearl Rejuvenation or a combination thereof can be administered to treat acne scarring.

At the end of the day, getting to know yourself better will help prolong your skin looking healthier and younger for longer.

Combine this knowledge with Skin Renewal’s Four Pillars of Skincare and you should be on your way to looking your best in no time.

If you need a little assistance, contact Skin Renewal on 0861 754 672.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

