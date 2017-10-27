‘You exposed Aisha Buhari’ – Misau tells IGP, Idris

Senator representing Bauchi Central, Isa Hamma Misau, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, of being behind the leaked documents which exposed Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, as a recipient of proceeds of fraud In a statement issued in Abuja, Senator Misau pointed out that his comment on approval of two […]

‘You exposed Aisha Buhari’ – Misau tells IGP, Idris

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

