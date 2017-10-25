“You guys are the problem not that marriage is bad.. This shallow and impatience generation.” Timi Dakolo speaks on the rapid increase in divorce

Singer, Timi Dakolo took to his IG page to speak on the increase in divorce. According to him, people should fix themselves before going into marriage. He wrote; The way people are making divorce look like something kool.. . Like your marriage vow means nothing. It makes me wonder what they thought for better for worse …

