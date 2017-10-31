You Need To Listen To Niniola’s Flawless Debut Album ‘This Is Me’ – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
You Need To Listen To Niniola's Flawless Debut Album 'This Is Me'
Konbini
On this rainy Tuesday morning, the music gods have decided to smile upon us! Niniola's highly-anticipated debut album This Is Me is here – four days earlier than we were expecting – and it's even better than we hoped it would be. While her exceptional …
“This is Me” – Niniola unveils Debut Album
Niniola Releases Debut Album “This Is Me”
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!