Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You only have 1 day Left! Hurry now & Pre-order the new Tecno Phontom 8 from any SLOT retail store & smile home with 2 Gift boxes!

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tecno Mobile’s new Phantom 8 arrives Nigeria on Friday, October 27th but the device won’t be generally available till Wednesday, November 1st. However, Pre-orders for the new Tecno Phantom 8 has been on since Monday, October 23rd and it’s now less than 24 hours before it ends. The first set of pre-order deliveries will be made […]

The post You only have 1 day Left! Hurry now & Pre-order the new Tecno Phontom 8 from any SLOT retail store & smile home with 2 Gift boxes! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.