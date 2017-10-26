You only have 1 day Left! Hurry now & Pre-order the new Tecno Phontom 8 from any SLOT retail store & smile home with 2 Gift boxes!

Tecno Mobile’s new Phantom 8 arrives Nigeria on Friday, October 27th but the device won’t be generally available till Wednesday, November 1st. However, Pre-orders for the new Tecno Phantom 8 has been on since Monday, October 23rd and it’s now less than 24 hours before it ends. The first set of pre-order deliveries will be made […]

The post You only have 1 day Left! Hurry now & Pre-order the new Tecno Phontom 8 from any SLOT retail store & smile home with 2 Gift boxes! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

