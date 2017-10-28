‘You Should Fix Up Your Lives’ – M.I Abaga Releases Official Music Video

If there is one thing we must acknowledge, it is the fact that this record woke rappers from their slumber. The release of M.I Abaga‘s latest single, ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives’, is no news as fresh conversations around the subject of the track unfolds everyday. Fellow rappers are wading in and observers …

The post ‘You Should Fix Up Your Lives’ – M.I Abaga Releases Official Music Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

