You Won’t Believe This Earthworm In Australia Is Real

Unlike Cape Town, Queensland in Australia is getting some pretty decent rain.

If reaching levels past 200mm last week wasn’t enough of a telltale sign, then the discovery of a gigantic 0,6 metre earthworm might allude to that fact.

Posting her discovery to Facebook, Kelli Mace can be seen holding the huge earthworm with two sticks.

The creature is known as a Digaster longmani, can grow up to a metre long, and had emerged from around the rainforest-covered Tamborine Mountain area, reports The Telegraph.

Take a look:

While they usually remain deep underground, the rains have driven the creatures from their burrows.

Paul Lyons, a member of the Tamborine Mountain National History Association, said that sightings of giant worms were becoming rarer:

He said: “They are about a bit over a metre in length, about 30mm in diameter and they live deep in the rainforest soil. They burrow deep in the ground and when it gets too wet down underneath they come up. “It was quite common to see them but now you don’t see as many as you used to because there are more houses.”

However, one resident, Jules Dollins, disagrees:

“I have definitely seen them in the area and a few of my friends who live in North Tamborine have seen them as well and there were pictures of them throughout my Facebook.”

Indeed, here’s another image:

And, since we love giving you the most informative of information, here’s a rad diagram of the inner workings of the giant earthworm:

