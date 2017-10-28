Young Farmers Launch National Youth Manifesto on Agriculture. – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Young Farmers Launch National Youth Manifesto on Agriculture.
Gistmaster (blog)
Young farmers on the platform of Fresh and Young Brains Development Initiative yesterday launched the National Youth Manifesto on Agriculture for Nigeria. CEO and Founder of the Initiative,Barr. Nkiruka Nnaemego said the Youth Manifesto developed in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!