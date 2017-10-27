Pages Navigation Menu

Young man marries older Oyinbo Woman in Ekiti State (photos)

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A young Nigerian man simply identified as Seun took a big step in his life recently as he tied the knot with his older beautiful U.S-based British fiancée in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. The colorful wedding was held in the presence of family and friends. Congrats to the latest couple. Source – Kemifilani

