Young Nigerian Keeper Uzoho Gets New Coach At Deportivo

Former Nigeria U-17s goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will work under a new coach at his club Deportivo La Coruna who have sacked head coach Pepe Mel following their poor start to the season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Mel handed Uzoho his second start in the La Liga Santander for Deportivo La Coruna in Monday night’s 2-1 defeat to Girona and the former Golden Eaglet posted a solid performance. Uzoho also made his LaLiga Santander debut under Mel last Sunday in their goalless draw at Eibar.

The 18-year-old shot stopper will now receive instructions from youth coach Cristobal Parralo until the end of the 2017-18 season. Uzoho has conceded two goals in two appearances with Depor.

“The board of directors have decided to rescind the contract of Pepe Mel as first-team coach,” a club statement confirmed on Tuesday.

“The club want to sincerely thank the Madrid-born coach and his coaching staff for the dedication, effort and professionalism they have shown during the time they have been in charge of the first-team squad.

“Cristobal Parralo, coach of Deportivo Fabril, will be placed in charge of the team until the end of the season.”

Mel had previously been at Real Betis, where he was sacked in January 2016 after a poor run of form.

The 54-year-old has coached numerous clubs in Spain and was also in charge at West Brom for the second half of the 2013-14 season.

