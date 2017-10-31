Your anti-corruption war partial – Afenifere tells Buhari

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being partial in his administration’s anti-corruption war. The Yoruba group challenged the President to prove the sincerity of its anti corruption crusade by prosecuting the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina and other accomplices. It warned the […]

Your anti-corruption war partial – Afenifere tells Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

