Youths protest Senators’ donation of rice to Kogi civil servants

Some members of Kogi Youth Movement for Credible Leadership (KYMCL) on Friday staged a protest against the alleged donation of 1,260 bags of rice by some Senators to civil servants in Kogi.

The protest was carried out along the Abuja-Lokoja highway causing gridlock as the youths trooped into the expressway for about an hour to express their displeasure over the donation.

Mustapha Abdullahi, the KYMCL President in Lokoja, expressed disappointment over the attitude of some Senators, headed by a Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District on the floor of the Senate on Oct. 25.

He expressed concern that one of the Senators representing the state could lead the action to drag the image of Kogi in the murky mud of politics.

“This act is unpatriotic and a slap on the good image of our people and a mockery on the plight of Kogi State civil servants and civil servants across the country who are suffering the same fate due to dwindling economic situation nationwide.

“If this act by the Senators was done in good fate, the donation should have been done for civil servants nationwide.

“But because it was laced with politics of wickedness and hatred for the common civil servant, a mockery 1,260 bags of rice was conjured to demean the sacred pride of our people,’’ he said.

Abdullahi called on all civil servants in Kogi to raise their heads above the parody of bags of rice from the Senators. restating their absolute support for the recall of the Senator by his constituents.

The youths carried banners and placards with various inscriptions like as “Kogi is not IDP camp”, “Bags of rice cannot stop your recall”.

Other inscriptions read: “Sidon look Senators, leave Kogi alone”, “Labour shine your eyes, avoid monkey pox rice” and “Bye bye to ghost worker syndrome in Kogi”, among others. (NAN)

