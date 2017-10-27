Pages Navigation Menu

Yovi – All For You

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

YOVI DROPS “ALL FOR YOU” There’s no stopping the young gifted singer, YOVI a.k.a Microphone boy a.k.a Simmer, as he releases another beautiful song titled “ALL FOR YOU”. The song was produced by 2flexing with Hawaiian Guitars by Funsho, live Sax by Ozedikus, bass guitars by Martinsbass, and Talking Drums by Ara. It was mixed […]

