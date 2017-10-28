Pages Navigation Menu

Yungen & Mr Eazi bring their A Game in New Music Video “All Night” | Watch on BN

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Up and coming South London rapper Yungen just released the visuals for his collaboration with Nigeria superstar Mr Eazi titled “All Night“. The Meji Alabi directed flick is mostly set in a night club with the pink, blue and green lights giving the video that dreamy look that is a characteristic of videos by Meji […]

