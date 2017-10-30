Yvonne Nelson Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Mystery ‘Husband’

Yvonne Nelson is now a new mum, Nkonkonsana is reporting. According to the news outlet, the Ghanaian actress allegedly gave birth to a baby girl at an unnamed facility in Accra, Ghana, on October 29, and the news outlet claimed that the father of the child, who is not a Ghanaian, was also present during …

The post Yvonne Nelson Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Mystery ‘Husband’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

