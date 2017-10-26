Zakayo, Uganda’s oldest chimp turns 54 – New Vision
Zakayo, Uganda's oldest chimp turns 54
Wildlife conservationists this morning gathered in Entebbe to join Zakayo, Uganda's oldest chimpanzee to celebrate his 54th birthday. To commemorate the day, the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) formerly Entebbe Zoo, has organized several …
1st lady to grace Zakayos birthday
