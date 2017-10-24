Zambia hailed for her 53rd independence – ZNBC
|
Lusaka Times
|
Zambia hailed for her 53rd independence
ZNBC
Several Heads of State and Government have sent messages of congratulations to President Edgar Lungu and the people of Zambia on the occasion marking the country's 53rd Independence anniversary which falls today. US President Donald Trump in his …
Zambia marks 53 years of independence with call for patriotism
President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Zambia's President Edgar Lungu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!