Zanu PF suspends top Mnangagwa allies – NewsDay

Zanu PF suspends top Mnangagwa allies
ZANU PF yesterday wielded the axe and suspended Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa's four top allies in Masvingo and Midlands provinces, amid speculation that the purge was meant to weaken him in his perceived strongholds ahead of the ruling …
