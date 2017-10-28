Pages Navigation Menu

Zidane: Bale Could Be Fit For Tottenham

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas could be fit enough for the match against Tottenham next week.

Bale has had a calf injury since the win over Dortmund in September, while Navas has been out due to a thigh strain.

However, Zidane is confident of both footballers being fit enough for next week’s clash.

“They’re improving,” Zidane told reporters. “We’ll assess next week if they can play against Tottenham.

“They still haven’t trained with the team and I still can’t tell if you if they’ll be in London. It depends how their injuries progress.”

