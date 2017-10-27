Zidane: I will leave Real Madrid one day









While Zinedine Zidane was full of smiles after being named top coach at FIFA’s The Best Awards, he is fully aware that he needs to constantly prove himself and that his time at Real Madrid will come to an end.

The Frenchman has enjoyed considerable success at the helm of Los Blancos including a LaLiga and Champions League double last season and he is quick to give praise to his players.

“There are always ups and downs and so you need to know how to recover,” he told FIFA.

“If you are on an up then you have to try and stay there but I am aware that one day it will end for me at Madrid and I am prepared for that.

“I know that I am at a club that is used to winning trophies, the Champions League of course, but more so LaLiga which I think is more difficult.

“My supposed ability to lead top players is based on my passion for football and my profession. More than the titles that I won as a player it is important that the players believe in my message and what I put in practice. “If the players have faith in you then you can go a long way.

“From the word go! Fighting for silverware is in the DNA of this club. Believing that we’re going to win a trophy is what motivates me, my staff and my players, because we mustn’t forget that they’re the ones competing every weekend out on the pitch. Believing in victory is what drives this sport, and it’s what makes it so magical.”

Anthony Nlebem

The post Zidane: I will leave Real Madrid one day appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

