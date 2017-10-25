Zidane Unsure Of Bale Return Date

Zinedine Zidane says he cannot confirm the exact date Gareth Bale will return, but says Carvajal is training.

Bale sustained a calf injury in the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund and has been absent for a month.

“Dani is doing well,” Zidane told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s undergone tests and they’re positive.

“Today he’s started to ride a bike and now his recovery will take time, but he’s healthy and I’m happy about that. He’ll have to go through the recovery process so let’s see.

“Bale is already on the field, almost ready to train with the team, but I can’t give you a date for when he’ll be back.”

