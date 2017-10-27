Zimbabwe’s Mugabe revokes appointment of prosecutor-general – Xinhua
|
The Zimbabwe Mail
|
Zimbabwe's Mugabe revokes appointment of prosecutor-general
Xinhua
HARARE, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has revoked the appointment of Prosecutor-General Ray Goba, barely two months after appointing him. The announcement was made in an extraordinary government gazette published …
Mugabe Fires Prosecutor General Ray Goba
Zimbabwe's Mugabe sacks prosecutor general
Zimbabwe Govt Revokes Prosecutor General's Appointment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!