Zimbabwe's opposition leader Tsvangirai back in South African hospital

The Eagle Online

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is back in a South African hospital for a medical review, nearly two weeks after he returned home from that country. His spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka, made this known on Friday, denying reports that he …

Tsvangirai Critically Ill Report Rubbished ZimEye – Zimbabwe News



all 3 news articles »