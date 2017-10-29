Pages Navigation Menu

Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus Shares Adorable Photo With Husband

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

The Zonal police public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus, took to social media to share an adorable picture with her husband in a mall. Dolapo Badmus, via Instagram, shared the lovely picture below and wrote; “Bae and Boo” Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, is the Lagos and Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer who has …

