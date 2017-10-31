Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma ‘will establish an inquiry into state capture if instructed by the court’ – News24

Zuma 'will establish an inquiry into state capture if instructed by the court'
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has placed on "record" that he will establish a commission of inquiry into state capture within a month if ordered by a court. It comes as Zuma is seeking an order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have …
South Africa's Zuma asks court to set aside report on influence-peddlingReuters
Zuma wants to control his own state-capture investigation, to DA's ireBusiness Day
Zuma seeks to appoint judge, set up #StateCapture inquiryIndependent Online
Citizen –Eyewitness News –SowetanLIVE –The South African
all 15 news articles »

