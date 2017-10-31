Zuma ‘will establish an inquiry into state capture if instructed by the court’ – News24
|
Zuma 'will establish an inquiry into state capture if instructed by the court'
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has placed on "record" that he will establish a commission of inquiry into state capture within a month if ordered by a court. It comes as Zuma is seeking an order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have …
