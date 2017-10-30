Zuma statue, waste of resources — Ohanaeze youths – Vanguard
Zuma statue, waste of resources — Ohanaeze youths
Owerri— THE Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, yesterday, asked Governor Rochas Okorocha to justify the erecting of Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo State, when civil servants were being owed salaries. Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo. According to a statement in …
Diplomacy, Okorocha and Zuma's statue
