‎Why men can sleep with, marry their daughters born out of wedlock – Cleric

A prominent Egyptian Salafist cleric, Mazen Al-Sersawi, has preached that men can have sex with their illegitimate daughters and also marry them. Daily Mail UK, reports that Mazen Al-Sersawi cited prominent Muslim scholar Imam Al-Shafi’i as saying because illegitimate daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers they can be married to them. The cleric […]

‎Why men can sleep with, marry their daughters born out of wedlock – Cleric

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

