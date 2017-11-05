Pages Navigation Menu

‎Why men can sleep with, marry their daughters born out of wedlock – Cleric

Posted on Nov 5, 2017

A prominent Egyptian Salafist cleric, Mazen Al-Sersawi, has preached that men can have sex with their illegitimate daughters and also marry them. Daily Mail UK, reports that Mazen Al-Sersawi cited prominent Muslim scholar Imam Al-Shafi’i as saying because illegitimate daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers they can be married to them. The cleric […]

