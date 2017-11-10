10 questions about #BlackMonday answered – News24
|
News24
|
10 questions about #BlackMonday answered
News24
On Monday thousands of South Africans rallied around the farming community in nationwide protests against farm murders. The #BlackMonday campaign raised several questions about the legitimacy of farmers' concerns, the overall issue of crime in South …
South Africa sees protests against murders of white farmers
An insult to South (and all) Africans!
The average salary for startup jobs in South Africa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!