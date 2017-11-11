11-yr-old girl commits suicide after being bullied at school

An 11-year-old girl, Toni Rivers has killed herself with a rifle after she was bullied at school. The girl, who hails from Hampton County told five of her friends that she ‘couldn’t take it anymore’, and informed them she was going to kill herself. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being …

