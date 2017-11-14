Pages Navigation Menu

14 persons killed at a wedding after a transformer explosion

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

At least 14 people, were killed when an electric transformer exploded during a wedding in India’s North-Western State of Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday. The blast occurred in a village near state capital Jaipur on Tuesday as locals were gathering at a house for a wedding function. “The powerful explosion took place in the …

